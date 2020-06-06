Rohit Sharma Recalls Emotional Conversation With Wife After Third Double Century

That Rohit Sharma is one of the most delightful sights in world cricket when in full flow is no secret and neither is his scoring prowess. With three double hundreds to his name in ODI cricket, it is clear that he likes playing a big innings once his eye is in. No cricketer has scored more than one double hundred.

Understandably, picking the favourite of his three double hundreds is a difficult task for Rohit but that is not quite case with his wife Ritika.

Rohit’s wife Ritika could not hold back her emotions and broke down when her husband had reached his third double century in ODIs against Sri Lanka at Mohali in 2017. Remembering that 208-run knock off 153 balls, Rohit said it was the best gift that he could have given to Ritika on their marriage anniversary.

Advertisement

“As you can see my wife got emotional there, this day was special as it was my anniversary. Probably the best gift I could give it to her while I am on the field, it was quite emotional though," said Rohit during his appearance in Episode 2 of the ‘Open nets with Mayank’ with teammates Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan.

The videos of Ritika crying in the stands after Rohit had reached his 200 had gone viral after the India vs Sri Lanka match. Rohit on Friday opened up about that day and said that Ritika thought he had twisted his wrist while diving for a run in the 190s.

“At first I had no idea she cried. When I came from the ground, I just asked her why did you (Ritika) cry? So she told me that she thought I (Rohit) twisted my hand when I dived for my 196th run and that was a little worrying factor for her, she got little emotional of because of that I guess," Rohit added.

Rohit, who said he was going slow initially, scored 208 with 13 fours and 12 sixes against Sri Lanka. This pushed India to a mammoth 392/4. India then went on to win the match by 141 runs.

“To be honest I was going pretty slow, I never thought I will get to a double hundred but once you cross 125, I feel it gets easier for you because bowlers are under pressure. Unless you make a mistake I don’t think you can get out," said Rohit.