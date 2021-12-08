Rohit Sharma Replaces Virat Kohli as India's ODI Captain; BCCI Announces Squad For South Africa Tests

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday announced Rohit Sharma as the new captain of Team India in ODIs. Rohit will take over the captaincy responsibilities from Virat Kohli, who relinquished his T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, the 33-year-old didn’t step down from his role in the ODIs.

Rohit recently led the Indian team in the T20I series against New Zealand, but he was not officially announced as the T20I captain by the selection committee at that time.

On Wednesday, BCCI released a statement: “The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward."

Rohit has also been named the vice-captain of the Test team as he replaced out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane for the position. BCCI also announced a squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa. The Virat Kohli-led side will begin the tour with the Boxing Day Test, on December 26, against the Proteas that will be played in Centurion. The second Test begins on January 3 in Johannesburg while third game of the 3-match series will commence from January 11 in Cape Town.

The BCCI provides an update on the injured list of players who were unavailable for the selection which included Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill.

“The following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar," BCCI stated.

Hanuma Vihari has made a comeback in the main squad while Ishant Sharma has been able to retain his place despite poor form.

>Here’s the squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

>Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

The Test series will be followed by a 3-match ODI series. The first One-Day International is scheduled to be held in Paarl on January 19. The second match will be played at the same venue on January 21 after which the teams will move to Cape Town to play the final game of the tour on January 23.

