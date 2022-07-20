'Rohit Sharma Taught me How to Tackle Pressure Situations': Mumbai Indians Youngster

Young Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma opened up on his conversation with skipper Rohit Sharma during the 2022 season of Indian Premier League. Five-time IPL champions Mumbai finished last on the points table this season but Varma turned out to be one of the finds of the season.

On his debut season, Varma scored 397 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.09 as he outshone other star batters in Mumbai Indians’ line-up.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was highly impressed with Varma’s batting in IPL 2022 as he said after their last match of the season, that the southpaw would play for India across formats very soon.

The 19-year-old batter said he had discussions with the skipper where he talked about the thinking process with him.

“Personally, I talked a lot with Rohit bhai about how to improve my batting. I had done well this season and my thinking process was to always do well for the team and win as much games as I can for them," Tilak told News24.

He further said that the MI skipper taught him about how to tackle pressure situations which helped him in improving his game.

“There were a few matches where I could not finish off. Afterwards, Rohit Bhai told me to back myself and as soon as I understood the situations better, it will automatically improve."

“Rohit bhai also taught me how to tackle the pressure situations and enjoy the game while backing my strengths. It has helped me a lot.", Tilak said.

Earlier, Rohit hailed Varma’s batting technique and temperament and said that his future his bright after Mumbai’s final match of a forgettable IPL 2022 season.

“He (Tilak) has been brilliant, playing for the first year, having such a calm head is never easy. I feel he’s going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon. He’s got the technique and temperament. A lot of things are looking bright for him. And there’s hunger as well," Rohit had said in the post-match presentation.

Varma has so far played 16 List A games in which he scored 784 runs at a sublime average of 52.26. While in four first-class matches he has amassed 255 runs.

