Rohit Sharma to Lead India in First Test Against New Zealand in Virat Kohli's Absence: Report

India’s squad for the New Zealand series is expected to be announced in the next 24 hours. After missing out on the semifinals spot in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Team India will resume their season with two Tests and three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting from 17th November. The series will also mark the start of Rahul Dravid’s era as head coach of the Indian senior team.

Virat Kohli, who has relinquished his T20I captaincy, is expected to take the rest from the T20I series and the first Test match. According to a report on Times of India, Rohit Sharma will be named the captain of the T20I team for the New Zealand series. The report further suggested that Rohit will also lead the Indian team in the opening Test of the series in Kohli’s absence. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane, who is Kohli’s deputy in red-ball cricket, will remain the vice-captain after an underwhelming show on England tour.

However, Kohli might return for the second Test match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and resume the captaincy responsibility in the longest format.

“Please do not read much into Virat resting for the initial matches. He’ll be back to captain the team from the second Test. The Test team is his and he’s done phenomenally well," Times of India stated in the report.

The selection committee might also rest some of the senior players who are part of the bio-bubble for a long time including Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Varun Chakravarthy, who failed to take a single wicket in the 2021 T20 World Cup, is also expected to lose his place to IPL 2021 purple cap holder Harshal Patel.

Meanwhile, Kohli has not relinquished his ODI captaincy and the report further suggest that the selection committee will take the call on that matter ahead of the South Africa series.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Co. miss out on the semifinals spot in the ongoing T20 World Cup after a horror start to the campaign with back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. India bounced back in the tournament with back-to-back massive wins over Afghanistan and Scotland but it was too late for them as New Zealand sealed a place in the semis with four wins out of five matches. While Pakistan remained the only team to remain unbeaten in the Super 12 stage.

