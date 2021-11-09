Rohit Sharma to Lead India in T20Is vs New Zealand, Virat Kohli Rested; Maiden Call-up for Venkatesh Iyer

The BCCI, on Tuesday, announced the 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma has been named the new T20I captain of India and his opening partner KL Rahul will play the role of his deputy.

Virat Kohli, who relinquished his T20I captaincy, has been rested for the three-match series.

The selection committee also gave rest to several senior players who were part of the bio-bubble for a long time including Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, flamboyant all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who impressed many during his maiden IPL stint this year with KKR, earned a maiden call-up in the senior team.

IPL 2021 highest-run getter Ruturaj Gaikwad also picked amongst the 16-member squad, while his CSK’s senior teammate Ravindra Jadeja was rested to manage his workload.

Hardik Pandya, who faced a lot of scrutiny for his bowling fitness during T20 WC, missed out on his place in the squad. While Yuzvendra Chahal who missed his place for the mega T20 ICC tournament has been called back to the squad.

IPL 2021 purple cap winner Harshal Patel also received the call-up for his impressive show in the cash-rich league.

Amongst the pacers, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal, Mohammed Siraj, got the places in the squad.

Shreyas Iyer, who was amongst the reserve in the T20 WC squad has also been picked in the 16-member squad for the crucial series.

The Men in Blue are set to play 3 T20Is starting from 17th November 2021, which will also mark the start of Rahul Dravid’s era in Indian cricket as head coach.

>India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.

Meanwhile, the Committee also picked the India ‘A’ squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start from 23rd November, 2021 in Bloemfontein. The team will play three four-day matches during the tour.

>India ‘A’ squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

