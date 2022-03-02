Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fall Out of Top Ten; Shreyas Iyer Leapfrogs To 18th in Latest ICC T20I Rankings

While Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli slipped out of the top ten positions in the latest ICC T20I rankings, Shreyas Iyer leapfrogged 27 spots to reach 18th position thanks to his superb batting in the entire three-match series. While Sharma led India to back-to-back series wins, his batting just wasn’t up to the mark as he got out twice to Dushmantha Chameera.

He managed just 50 runs in the 3 matches against Sri Lanka.Meanwhile, Kohli looked like getting back in the nick as he slammed a fifty in the second T20I against West Indies in Kolkata but was rested from the third game onwards hence missing the entire three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka; he was at exactly at the tenth spot when the series began.

Iyer scored three unbeaten half-centuries during India’s 3-0 rout of Sri Lanka last month, with the 27-year-old amassing an impressive 204 runs at a strike rate of 174.

Advertisement

KL Rahul, who also missed the Sri Lanka series, is the only Indan among the top 10. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka scored an impressive 75 in the second game of the series and he was rewarded with a six-spot rise to ninth on the rankings.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli ‘Cheers’ for Women In Blue Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday called everyone to cheer for ‘Women In Blue’ ahead of the India and Pakistan match in the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup.

The Women’s ODI World Cup gets underway from Friday and India and Pakistan will meet for a mouth-watering clash on Sunday.

Kohli, who is slated to play his 100th Test at Mohali, has posted a rousing video to cheer India’s women cricketers.

“No better time to cheer for the #WomenInBlue and show the strength of #HamaraBlueBandhan than this, ’cause it’s time for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022!

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here