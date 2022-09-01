'Rohit Sharma Will Lose His Captaincy': Prolific Pakistan Batter Analyses India Captain's 'Weak' Body Language

Former Pakistan skipper and one of the best modern-day batters Mohammad Hafeez has made a strange remark on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Moments after India’s 40-run win over Hong Kong, Hafeez, who was doing analysis work for PTV, cited his body language and called it ‘weak.’

He also went onto predict that Rohit will no longer remain captain for a long time as he is not enjoying himself.

India were not at their best but Suryakumar Yadav was, his 26-ball 68 paving the way for the defending champions’ 40-run victory over Hong Kong and entry into the Super 4 of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday. Suryakumar’s scintillating knock lifted a sedate India to 192 for two, the Mumbaikar easily overshadowing Virat Kohli’s fluent half-century after Hong Kong opted to bowl first.

Hong Kong were off to a good start with the bat, but the 193-run target proved to be too much for them, ending at 152 for five in the stipulated 20 overs.

“Look at his expression. This is Rohit Sharma’s expression after the game got finished. And they have won by 40 runs. His body language was weak when he came out to toss. I thought he was scared and confused. I can’t see Rohit Sharma whom I know. That Rohit Sharma who has played blinder of knocks," said the 41-year-old ‘Professor.’

Hafeez played a crucial role in Pakistan middle order for years since his debut in 2003. The prolific right-hander has accounted for more then nine thousand runs in white ball cricket.

“I think the captaincy is a burden on him and his from has dwindled as well. His IPL was bad. And since then his return to international cricket was not that good. And he is saying a lot of things like ‘we will play positive cricket’ and this and that. But that is not reflected in his own body language," he can be heard saying in a video clip shared by the Pak cricketer.

“It is easy to talk but it is hard to do it. And this is not my prediction, I think that it will be hard to continue captaincy for Rohit Sharma. I have always seen him enjoy, but right now he is not expressing himself. He looks lost and he has too much pressure on him. I feel sorry for him."

