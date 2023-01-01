Rohit Sharma Will Remain India Captain, BCCI Satisfied With His Leadership: Report

The BCCI conducted a review meeting of the senior Indian men’s cricket team in Mumbai on Sunday to set the roadmap for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Contrary to the reports, there was no discussion over leadership roles meaning current captain Rohit Sharma will continue to lead India in Test and ODI cricket.

Aside from Rohit, BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, head coach Rahul Dravid, previous selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma and National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman were part of the review meet.

Hardik Pandya, who will lead India’s T20I squad during a three-match series against Sri Lanka starting Tuesday, wasn’t part of the meeting.

“Rohit is leading India in Tests and ODIs and there was no such discussions about his future as leader in these two formats. Look at his captaincy record in Tests and ODIs and it is more than impressive," a BCCI source privy to the development was quoted as saying by news agency PTI .

India are in running to make the cut for the ICC World Test Championship final for the second time in a row. Besides, Asia Cup and ODI World Cup will also be held during 2023.

Meanwhile, it seems that Chetan might return as the chairman of the new selection committee or at least as a representative from the North Zone.

“First things first, if Chetan wouldn’t have been told, he wouldn’t have applied in first place. That itself is an indication. India have a World Cup to play in 10 months. Chetan and Harvinder’s presence will add continuity along with three new members," the source added.

PTI also reported that SS Das, a former opener, is a favourite from the East Zone because of his 21 Test experience. From West, Gujarat veteran Mukund Parmar, Salil Ankola, Sameer Dighe are engaged in a three-way race.

The new committee is expected to be announced in the coming week.

With PTI Inputs

