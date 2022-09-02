Rohit Sharma’s Biopic On Cards? Actors Who Can Play The Indian Captain On-Screen

Team India, under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, is on a winning spree. In Wednesday’s T20 clash with Hong Kong, Rohit clinched his 31st win as captain of the T20 team in 37 matches. By defeating Hong Kong by 40 runs on August 31, India qualified for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup. Now it looks like Rohit Sharma has a surprise for fans. Rohit left fans guessing with an Instagram post. Sharing what looks like a movie poster, Rohit Sharma wrote, “Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind." With the hashtags, he revealed that the trailer of the Mega Blockbuster will be out on September 4. In the poster, Rohit is dressed in a checkered shirt and is seen wearing a subtle smile.

Is there a biopic on Rohit Sharma on the cards? Though there is no official news regarding what exactly the trailer is about, Rohit’s Instagram post went viral. This is not it, fans have started guessing who all can portray the cricketer on the big screen.

Vicky Kaushal

He has done it before with much aplomb. He was part of the OTT release Sardar Udham. Based on the life of Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh, the film sent chills down our spine. Full marks to Vicky Kaushal for diving deep into the character. It is safe to say the actor has a knack of everything creative. He will also play Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s movie of the legendary Field Marshal.

Ranbir Kapoor

Sanju, till date, remains one of Ranbir Kapoor’s finest works. The film was a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir did full justice to the character and swooned us with his stellar performance. Ranbir Kapoor is as a great option for Rohit Sharma’s biopic.

Abhay Deol

Even though Abhay Deol hasn’t worked on a biopic till date, he surely can be one of the top choices for essaying the Indian cricket captain on screen. After all, he has got all the armour needed.

Who according to you is the right pick?

