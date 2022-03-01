Rohit Sharma, who just led lndia to a 3-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka, tweeted a number of obnoxious tweets which made users wonder what’s wrong with him. The India captain will also be leading his maiden Test match at a ripe age of 35 years in Mohali against the same opposition which will also be Virat Kohli’s hundredth Test match. Unfortunately, this will be played behind closed doors. Meanwhile here’s a list of tweeted Rohit put out today, leaving his fans wondering is his twitter account got hacked.

“Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags!," Rohit tweeted.

“I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly!," the second tweet read

This even struck the likes of Harsha Bhogle and Yuzvendra Chahal who couldn’t help but ask the captain ‘what’s the matter with him.’

“Uh…What? All okay Captain? Can’t make heads or tails of this."

India vs Sri Lanka in Mohali is still 72 hours away, but the game day is still very much anticipated among the fans. Reason? It will be Virat Kohli’s hundredth Test match. Although his fans are not happy with the crowd absence at the stadium, they would like to give their King a fitting tribute on March 4 at the PCA stadium by switching on the television sets from wherever they are. Meanwhile questions might be asked that why the home association or the BCCI is hell bent on not allowing crowd when the worst of Corona pandemic is clearly over. The second Test match in Bengaluru will see crowds; moreover venues for Windies series: Kolkata and the other venue of the Sri Lanka series did allow some crowd.

