ROM vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Valletta Cup T20 2022 match between Romania and Hungary: Hungary will play their second-last league match of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 as they will fight a battle with Romania. Hungary are a team to beat in the T20 league under the leadership of Marc Ahuja. They are second in the points table with two wins from three league matches.

Hungary will be on a two-match winning streak on Thursday as they defeated Gibraltar and Bulgaria in their last two games by four wickets and five runs. Bowling is the strength of the team with the likes of Sandeep Mohandas, Bhavani Prasad, and Abhishek Kheterpal in the squad. They conceded only 137 and 153 runs in the previous two games.

Coming to Romania, they are reeling at the second-last position in the points tally. Their opening game against Malta didn’t go as per the plan as they recorded a five-wicket defeat. It was a nail-biting thriller between the two teams as Malta chased the target of 166 on the penultimate ball of the match.

Ahead of the match between Romania and Hungary, here is everything you need to know:

ROM vs HUN Telecast

Romania vs Hungary game will not be telecast in India.

ROM vs HUN Live Streaming

The Valletta Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROM vs HUN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Marsa Sports Club at 7:00 PM IST on May 12, Thursday.

ROM vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Harsh Mandhyan

Vice-Captain - Khaibar Deldar

Suggested Playing XI for ROM vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Sukhi Sahi, Khaibar Deldar, Ramesh Satheesan, Taranjeet Singh

All-rounders: Gaurav Mishra, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal

Bowlers: Sandeep Mohandas, Bhavani Prasad, Raj Kumar

ROM vs HUN Probable XIs:

Romania: Cosmin Zavoiu, Vasu Saini, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Sukhi Sahi, Ramesh Satheesan, Gaurav Mishra, Ijaz Hussain, Raj Kumar, Marian Gherasim, Abdul Shakoor(wk)

Hungary: Sandeep Mohandas, Asanka Weligamage, Marc Ahuja, Khaibar Deldar, Stan Ahuja(wk), Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Ali Farasat, Zahir Safi, Gabor Torok, Bhavani Prasad

