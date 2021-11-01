ROR vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Italy, Rome match, November 01, 1:00 PM IST

>ROR vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Italy, Rome match between Royal Roma and Kings XI: The European Cricket Series now moves to Rome. The T10 Championship will feature as many as five teams playing against each other -Royal Roma, Kings XI, Venezia, Fresh Tropical, and Jinnah Brescia. The tournament will run from November 1 to November 6.

A total of 23 matches will be played in ECS Italy, Rome at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome. The first match of the T10 competition will see Royal Roma battling it out against Kings XI on November 1, Monday at 01:00 pm IST.

Royal Roma are coming after a decent outing in the previous edition of the ECS T10 Italy. The team won four out of six matches. Kings XI, on the other hand, failed to make an impact in the last season as they could secure just one victory from four league matches.

>Ahead of the match between Royal Roma and Kings XI; here is everything you need to know:

>ROR vs KIN-XI Telecast

The Royal Roma vs Kings XI game will not be telecasted in India.

>ROR vs KIN-XI Live Streaming

The match between Royal Roma and Kings XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>ROR vs KIN-XI Match Details

The first match of the ECS Italy, Rome will see Royal Roma playing against Kings XI at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome at 1:00 PM IST on November 01, Monday.

>ROR vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Anil Kumar

Vice-Captain: Simranjit Singh

>Suggested Playing XI for ROR vs KIN-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nur Mohammod, Manjeet Singh

Batters: Mubarak Hossain, Malkeet Singh, Simranjit Singh

All-rounders: Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Surajpal Singh

Bowlers: Shafique Muhammad, Noman Ali, Anil Kumar

>ROR vs KIN-XI Probable XIs:

>Royal Roma: Mubarak Hossain, Dharamvir Kumar, Nur Mohammod, Hassan Mubashar, Muneeb Niazi, Kulwinder Ram, Anil Kumar, Milap Singh, Umar Shahzad, Sohail Mahamood, Surajpal Singh

>Kings XI: Malkeet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Nagra, Shafique Muhammad, Noman Ali, Amarjit Singh, Momi Taran, Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh

