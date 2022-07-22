ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Prediction For ECS T10 Rome 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 22, 2 PM IST

ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ROR vs RBMS ECS T10 Rome 2022 match between Royal Roma vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun: In the 18th match of the ECS T10 Italy 2022, the Royal Roma will clash against the Rome Bangla Morning Sun. The match will be played at the Rome Cricket Ground on Friday, July 22.

Royal Roma has been invincible in this competition till now. The team has won all six games and are at top of the points table. Mubarak Hossain has been in exceptional form and has already garnered 219 runs in the tournament at an impressive strike rate of 192.11. In the bowling department, pacer Gagandeep Singh has been vital for ROR’s unbeaten run. Gagandeep has scalped seven wickets for the side and his death bowling has been quite excellent.

Royal Bangla Morning Sun has also been one of the in form sides of the tournament. They have won four of their six league games and are at the second position behind ROR in the ECS table. Skipper Ahmed Anik has led RMPS from the front scoring the majority of their runs. The veteran has garnered 230 runs in six matches at a staggering run rate of 221.15

Expect a great encounter between two of the best teams of the tournament on Friday. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Ahead of the match between Royal Roma vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun; here is everything you need to know:

ROR vs RBMS Match Details

The ROR vs RBMS match will be played at the Rome Cricket Ground, Italy on Friday, July 22 at 2:00 pm IST.

ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Anik Ahmed

Vice-Captain: Mubarak Hossain

Suggested Playing XI for ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mubarak Hossain, Chandra Bhomic

Batters: Sharif Raihan, Rajwinder Singh, Muneeb Niazi

Allrounders: Rifat Janal, Mukhtiar Singh, Anik Ahmed

Bowlers: Zadran Shadamgul, Mohammad Siddique, Bhuiyan Aktaruzzaman

Royal Roma vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun Possible XIs

Royal Roma Predicted line-up: Gagandeep Singh, Mubarak Hossain (Wk), Rajwinder Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Tinusha Shehanka, Asraful Islam, Kumar Dharamvir, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Arshad, Mukhtiar Singh, Zadran Shadamgul

Rome Bangla Morning Sun line-up: Sharif Raihan, Anik Ahmed (c), Ahmed Mohsin, Rajib Ahmed, Chandra Bhomic (wk), Rifat Janal, Bilal Hossain, Rifat Islam, Abbas Ali, Bhuiyan Aktaruzzaman, Mohammad Siddique

