Ross Taylor Announces International Retirement

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has announced he will retire from international cricket following the conclusion of the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh, and six ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands next year. Taylor retires as the most prolific New Zealand batter across formats having made his debut back in 2006 and amassing 18,074 runs in 445 appearances - also the most by anyone from his country.

The 37-year-old said it’s been an honour to have represented New Zealand while thanking fans for support through his international journey.

“Today I’m announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234," Taylor tweeted.

Taylor, who is the first player in history to make 100 international appearances in each of the three formats, said the timing feels right.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have," he said. “It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me."

New Zealand head coach coach Gary Stead thanked Taylor for his contributions to the team.

“Ross has always been a hugely respected member of the side and we’re thankful for his contributions to the Black Caps over an incredible career. His skills and temperament as a batsman have been world-class and his ability to perform at such a high level for so long speaks volumes of his longevity and professionalism. Seeing him hit the winning runs in Southampton to help win our first ICC World title is a moment I will never forget and I’m sure it’s the same for many of the fans," Stead said.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson termed Taylor as a ‘world-class ‘player’.

“He’s a world-class player, our best with the bat over such a long period of time and personally it’s been a pleasure to be involved in so many partnerships with him across the formats," Williamson said. “We’ve shared some pretty cool moments together –- most recently the World Test Championship final, which was obviously really special."

Taylor holds several records includeing the most Test runs (7,584 runs), most ODI runs (8,581), most ODI centuries (21) and most centuries across formats (40).

