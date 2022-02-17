>ROT vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Royal Tigers and Brigade: In the second playoff match of the European Cricket League T10 2022, the table-topper Royal Tigers will square off against Brigade. The two teams performed exceptionally well in the tournament and are thus likely to entertain the fans with a scintillating game of cricket on Friday at the Cartama Oval.

Royal Tigers topped the points table with eight points. The team managed to win against all the teams during the league stage except Brigade. Tigers’ only loss came against Brigade only as they could score only 104 runs while following a score of 112.

Advertisement

Talking about Brigade, they made a dismal start by losing their first match against Griffins. However, that was the only loss for the team in the group games as they won their next four matches. Brigade have the same number of points as Tigers but a low net run rate pushed them to second place.

Ahead of the match between Royal Tigers and Brigade; here is everything you need to know:

>ROT vs BRI Telecast

ROT vs BRI match will not be telecasted in India.

>ROT vs BRI Live Streaming

The Royal Tigers vs Brigade game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>ROT vs BRI Match Details

The Royal Tigers vs Brigade contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 05:30 PM IST on February 17, Thursday.

>ROT vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Zahir Safi

Vice-Captain- Khaibar Deldar

>Suggested Playing XI for ROT vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: David Barr

Batters: Khaibar Deldar, Adam McDaid, Harsh Mandhyan, Iftikhar Hussain

All-rounders: Ryan Barr, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Zahir Safi

Bowlers: Ryan MacBeth, Abhishek Kheterpal, Graeme McCarter

>ROT vs BRI Probable XIs:

Royal Tigers: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Harsh Mandhyan, Emad Khan, Anuj Khanna, Marc Ahuja (c), Khaibar Deldar, Abhishek Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Zahir Safi, Sufiyan Mohammed

Brigade: Graeme McCarter, Nick Gray, Ryan Barr, David Barr, David Murdock, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, Ewan Wilson, Oisin Reynolds, Ryan MacBeth, Jack Hall

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here