>ROT vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Royal Tigers and Brigade: Royal Tigers will look towards continuing their unbeaten ride in the European Cricket Series as they will take on Brigade in the seventh match of the tournament. The Group B fixture will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 3:30 PM IST on February 15, Tuesday.

Royal Tigers outclassed Indo-Bulgarian and Bjorvika in their first two games by seven wickets and 36 runs. The team has delivered all-round performances so far with both bowlers and batters doing their part well.

Brigade, on the other hand, started their journey with a loss against Griffins. The batters lacked the spark as they scored only 79 runs while chasing 130. The team made a comeback in the next game as they secured a win against Indo-Bulgarian by seven wickets.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Royal Tigers and Brigade; here is everything you need to know:

>ROT vs BRI Telecast

ROT vs BRI match will not be telecast in India.

>ROT vs BRI Live Streaming

The Royal Tigers vs Brigade game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>ROT vs BRI Match Details

The Royal Tigers vs Brigade contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 03:30 PM IST on February 15, Tuesday.

>ROT vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Graeme McCarter

>Vice-Captain: Vigneshwaran Jayaraman

>Suggested Playing XI for ROT vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: David Barr

>Batters: Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain

Advertisement

>Allrounders: Ryan Barr, Zahir Safi, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman

>Bowlers: Ryan MacBeth, Graeme McCarter, Abhishek Kheterpal

>ROT vs BRI Probable XIs

>Royal Tigers: Emad Khan, Anuj Khanna, Marc Ahuja (c), Khaibar Deldar, Abhishek Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Harsh Mandhyan, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Sufiyan Mohammed, Zahir Safi

>Brigade: David Barr, David Murdock, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, Jack Hall, Ewan Wilson, Oisin Reynolds, Graeme McCarter, Nick Gray, Ryan Barr, Ryan MacBeth

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here