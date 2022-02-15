>ROT vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Royal Tigers and Brigade: Royal Tigers will look towards continuing their unbeaten ride in the European Cricket Series as they will take on Brigade in the seventh match of the tournament. The Group B fixture will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 3:30 PM IST on February 15, Tuesday.
Royal Tigers outclassed Indo-Bulgarian and Bjorvika in their first two games by seven wickets and 36 runs. The team has delivered all-round performances so far with both bowlers and batters doing their part well.
Brigade, on the other hand, started their journey with a loss against Griffins. The batters lacked the spark as they scored only 79 runs while chasing 130. The team made a comeback in the next game as they secured a win against Indo-Bulgarian by seven wickets.
Ahead of the match between Royal Tigers and Brigade; here is everything you need to know:
>ROT vs BRI Telecast
ROT vs BRI match will not be telecast in India.
>ROT vs BRI Live Streaming
The Royal Tigers vs Brigade game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
>ROT vs BRI Match Details
The Royal Tigers vs Brigade contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 03:30 PM IST on February 15, Tuesday.
>ROT vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction
>Captain: Graeme McCarter
>Vice-Captain: Vigneshwaran Jayaraman
>Suggested Playing XI for ROT vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
>Wicketkeepers: David Barr
>Batters: Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain
>Allrounders: Ryan Barr, Zahir Safi, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman
>Bowlers: Ryan MacBeth, Graeme McCarter, Abhishek Kheterpal
>ROT vs BRI Probable XIs
>Royal Tigers: Emad Khan, Anuj Khanna, Marc Ahuja (c), Khaibar Deldar, Abhishek Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Harsh Mandhyan, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Sufiyan Mohammed, Zahir Safi
>Brigade: David Barr, David Murdock, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, Jack Hall, Ewan Wilson, Oisin Reynolds, Graeme McCarter, Nick Gray, Ryan Barr, Ryan MacBeth
