>ROT vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Royal Tigers and Zagreb Sokol: Royal Tigers will go one-on-one against Zagreb Sokol in the 11th match of the European Cricket League T10 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 1:30 pm IST on February 16, Wednesday.

Royal Tigers got off to a good start in the tournament as they defeated Bjorvika and Indo-Bulgarian in their first two games by 36 runs and seven wickets. After two brilliant performances, the team looked slightly off-color in their last game against Brigade. The bowlers looked ordinary on the 22-yard pitch as the team suffered a loss by eight runs.

Zagreb Sokol have endured a completely different ride in the league. They have lost all their three league matches to languish at the bottom of the Group B points table. Zagreb’s most recent loss came against Indo-Bulgarian by 68 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Royal Tigers and Zagreb Sokol; here is everything you need to know:

>ROT vs ZAS Telecast

ROT vs ZAS match will not be telecast in India.

>ROT vs ZAS Live Streaming

The Royal Tigers vs Zagreb Sokol game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>ROT vs ZAS Match Details

The Royal Tigers vs Zagreb Sokol contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 1:30 pm IST on February 16, Wednesday.

>ROT vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Wasal Kamal

>Vice-captain: Harsh Mandhyan

>Suggested Playing XI for ROT vs ZAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Sam Houghton, Abhishek Ahuja

Advertisement

>Batters: Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Dan Lazarides, Zahir Safi

>Allrounders: Jared Newton, Zeeshan Kukikhel

>Bowlers: MD Shaikat, Wasal Kamal, Abhishek Kheterpal

>ROT vs ZAS Probable XIs

>Royal Tigers: Harsh Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja (c), Khaibar Deldar, Abhishek Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Venkata Narashiman, Emad Khan, Anuj Khanna, Sufiyan Mohammed, Zahir Safi

>Zagreb Sokol: Sohail Ahmad, Ullah Ahammad, MD Shaikat, Arpit Shukla, David Skinner, Ornob Masum, Sam Houghton, Jared Newton, Wasal Kamal, Suresh Shanmugam, Dan Lazarides

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here