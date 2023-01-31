Rovman Powell’s Stunning Fielding Effort For Dubai Capitals In ILT20 Match | WATCH

The Dubai Capitals faced Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in a match of the International League T20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on January 30, Monday. The Knight Riders continued their terrible form as they succumbed to another defeat at the hands of the Capitals. The Dubai-based club won the toss and decided to bowl first. In the 11th over of the first innings, we saw Rovman Powell produce an exceptional bit of fielding to save his team some valuable runs.

Sikandar Raza was bowling at the time as Charith Asalanka lofted the ball on the leg side. The ball went high in the air and Powell, who stood next to the boundary line, caught it stunningly in mid-air and then threw it back into the field, as he tumbled over the boundary line. He may not have got the wicket but he definitely prevented the opposition from adding more runs to their tally.

The bowler and the wicketkeeper raised their hands and clapped to appreciate Powell’s efforts. In a video clip shared on Twitter by the International League T20, we get to see this brilliant piece of fielding. The tweet was captioned as “A stunning piece of fielding to cut short a potential 6 at the boundary. Don’t miss this amazing save by the captain"

With respect to the match, Abu Dhabi batted first and put up 149 runs on the board. Joe Clarke scored a beautiful 27-ball 52 but received very little support from other batters. Sunil Narine chipped in with a cameo of 23 runs towards the latter stages of the innings.

Adam Zampa led the bowling department for the Capitals, picking up three wickets at the cost of 16 runs in his four-over spell. Hazrat Luqman and Akif Raja also picked up two wickets each.

Dubai Capitals’ batters got off to a great start creating the perfect platform for a comfortable victory. George Munsey scored 57 runs in 43 balls and Niroshan Dickwella assisted him brilliantly with 37 runs from 22 balls to set up the perfect launchpad. Rovman Powell also played his part with 21 not out, helping them cross the finish line.

The Capitals won the game by seven wickets and 14 balls to spare. With this defeat, Abu Dhabi still languishes at the bottom of the table with seven losses in eight games. The Dubai-based club are one position above them in fifth place with seven points from eight games.

