ROY vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Royals and Kings: Royals and Kings will be eager to start the Pondicherry T10 Tournament with a victory on Friday. The two teams will be playing their first match of the competition against each other at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry.

Royals and Kings last featured in the 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T12 tournament. Royals did well in the league as they won eight out of their 14 league games. The team finished in second place. Royals have retained most of their players and they will hope to deliver a promising performance in the 10-over format as well.

The Kings ended up in fifth place last time after winning and losing seven games each. They will hope for better performance in the league with players like Kamaleeshwaran, Thivagar, and Bhupender Chauhan in their ranks.

Ahead of the match between Royals and Kings, here is everything you need to know:

ROY vs KGS Telecast

Royals vs Kings game will not be telecast in India.

ROY vs KGS Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROY vs KGS Match Details

ROY vs KGS match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 8:30 AM IST on May 20, Friday.

ROY vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kamaleeshwaran

Vice-Captain - Arvindaraj Arulprakasam

Suggested Playing XI for ROY vs KGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kaladi Nagur Babu

Batters: Kamaleeshwaran, Thivagar, Prabhgaran Lokesh

All-rounders: Murugan K, Bhupender Chauhan, Arvindaraj Arulprakasam, P Rajan L

Bowlers: Janarthanan, Sathish Jangir, Magesh S

ROY vs KGS Probable XIs:

Royals: Raghupathy R(c), P Rajan L, Kaladi Nagur Babu(wk), Prabhgaran Lokesh, SB Sai Chetan, Murugan P, Arvindaraj Arulprakasam, Janarthanan N, S Sabari, Santosh Kumaran, Priyam Ashish,

Kings: Murugan K, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, Bhupendar Chauhan, Aravind Raj R(c), Rajaram S, M Rathinam, B Swaroop, Satish Jangir, Magesh S, Muhammed Salmanul Faris(wk)

