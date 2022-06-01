ROY vs SMA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Royals and Smashers: The laggards of the Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022, Royals and Smashers will fight a battle against each other on Wednesday. In their first encounter, the Royals were the better side as they scored a win by eight runs.

Speaking about the overall performance, the Royals are at the rock-bottom in the points table. They made a good start by losing just one of their first three games. However, the team failed to continue the trend. They have collected only five points so far from five losses, two wins, and one draw game. Royals suffered a loss against Avengers in their last game by 48 runs.

Smashers have done slightly better in the competition. They are second-last with four victories and five losses. They also endured a defeat in their last game against the Eagles. The team registered a six-wicket loss after failing to defend 117 runs in ten overs.

Ahead of the match between Royals and Smashers, here is everything you need to know:

ROY vs SMA Telecast

Royals vs Smashers game will not be telecast in India

ROY vs SMA Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROY vs SMA Match Details

ROY vs SMA match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 11:00 AM IST on June 01, Wednesday.

ROY vs SMA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Santosh Kumaran

Vice-Captain - Priyam Ashish

Suggested Playing XI for ROY vs SMA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kaladi Nagur Babu

Batters: Prabhgaran Lokesh, Priyam Ashish, Mohit Mittan

All-rounders: R Adithya Reddy, Arvindaraj Arulprakasam, P Rajan L

Bowlers: Janarthanan, Santosh Kumaran, Vijay Rajaram, Vinay Singh

ROY vs SMA Probable XIs:

Royals: Prabhgaran Lokesh, SB Sai Chetan, Murugan P, Arvindaraj Arulprakasam, Raghupathy R(c), P Rajan L, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Priyam Ashish, Janarthanan N, S Sabari, Santosh Kumaran

Smashers: Karthik B Nair, Akshay Jain S, Vijay Rajaram, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Mathavan M, Mohit Mittan, R Adithya Reddy, P Sunil Kumar, S Ashwath, Rishi Raut, Vinay Singh

