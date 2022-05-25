ROY vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Royals and Titans: An exciting contest awaits the cricket fans on Wednesday, May 25 as the Royals will go one-on-one against the Titans. Both teams haven’t made the best of starts in the Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022.

Royals are reeling at the bottom of the points table. The team will be desperate to return back to the winning ways after losing their last two games against the Eagles and Avengers by three and 13 runs. The Royals bowlers lacked consistency in the last game as they conceded 121 runs in their ten overs. From two losses, one tie match, and one victory, the team has collected three points.

Coming to the Titans, they are currently occupying third place with two victories and three losses. Titans got off to a disappointing start as they lost their first three matches. The team finally tasted success by defeating Kings by 30 runs. They followed it up with another victory over Smashers by 32 runs.

Ahead of the match between Royals and Titans, here is everything you need to know:

ROY vs TIT Telecast

Royals vs Titans game will not be telecast in India.

ROY vs TIT Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROY vs TIT Match Details

ROY vs TIT match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 02:00 PM IST on May 25, Wednesday.

ROY vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ragupathy R

Vice-Captain - Jayaprakash Manikandan

Suggested Playing XI for ROY vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ragupathy R, S Naidu

Batters: Jay Pandey, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Logesh P

All-rounders: Aravindaraj A, S Sabari, Ujjwal Kumar Singh

Bowlers: Abin Mathew M, Gurvinder Singh, Raja Vijai

ROY vs TIT Probable XIs:

Royals: Kaladi Nagur Babu(wk), S Sabari, P Surendiran, Priyam Ashish, Ragupathy R, V Manga Satya Sumanth, Logesh P, Karthikeyan, Janarthanan N, Aravindaraj A, Santosh Kumaran S

Titans: S Naidu(wk), Abin Mathew M, Jay Pandey, Rohit D(c), Ameer Zeeshan N, Nitin Pranav V, Gurvinder Singh, Raja Vijayi, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Ujjwal Kumar Singh, Tharun J

