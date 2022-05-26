ROY vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction For Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 26, 11 AM IST

ROY vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Royals and Warriors: Royals will be desperate for victory on Thursday when they will play against the Warriors. The team needs to put up a series of good performances in the competition to climb up the points table from the last place.

Royals made a good start as they won against Smashers by eight runs after their first game against Kings ended in a tie. However, there has been a serious dip in the performance of the team. They lost their next two games against the Eagles and Avengers by three and 13 runs. Another loss can cause serious trouble for the team as it will put players under a lot of pressure.

Warriors, on the other hand, are on a two-match winning streak. They have three wins to their name from five league matches. Warriors are heading into the Thursday encounter after outclassing Avengers in their last game by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Royals and Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

ROY vs WAR Telecast

Royals vs Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

ROY vs WAR Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROY vs WAR Match Details

ROY vs WAR match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 11:00 am IST on May 26, Thursday.

ROY vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: S Sabari

Vice-Captain: Premraj Rajavelu

Suggested Playing XI for ROY vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ragupathy R, Yash Jadhav

Batters: Premraj Rajavelu, Sachin Sivasubramanian, Logesh P

All-rounders: Aravindaraj A, S Sabari, S Santhamoorthy

Bowlers: Santosh Kumaran S, Sathya Kumar, Saurabh Yadav

ROY vs WAR Probable XIs

Royals: Priyam Ashish, Kaladi Nagur Babu(wk), S Sabari, P Surendiran, Ragupathy R, Janarthanan N, Aravindaraj A, Santosh Kumaran S, V Manga Satya Sumanth, Logesh P, Karthikeyan

Warriors: Selvam M, Yash Jadhav (wk), Sachin Sivasubramanian, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Thamizhmani G, Saurabh Yadav, Mayank Kumar, Sathya Kumar, S Santhamoorthy, Prabu B, Premraj Rajavelu (c)

