Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by RCB on Day 2

RCB IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore bought eight players on Day 1 of IPL 2022 mega auction held on Saturday. They bought back Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel, and further shored up their bowling attack by also adding Josh Hazlewood.

They broke the bank for securing the bowling duo of Hasaranga and Harshal as they bought them for Rs 10.75 crore each.

Their costliest purchase on Day 1 was West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Pooran for whom they shelled out Rs 10.75 crore. Now, from their total purse of Rs 90 crore, they have already spent Rs 69.85 crore on retaining and buying a total of 11 players.

They are left with Rs 9.25 crore to fill the remaining 14 vacant spot.

Here’s how RCB spent their money on Day 1 of IPL Auction

>Players Bought on Day 1

Faf du Plessis – Rs 7 crore Harshal Patel – Rs 10.75 crore Wanindu Hasranga - Rs 10.75 crore Josh Hazlewood - Rs 7.75 crore Dinesh Karthik - Rs 5.50 crore Anuj Rawat - Rs 3.4 crore Shahbaz Ahmed - Rs 2.4 crore Akash Deep - Rs 20 lakh

Here are the players bought by RCB on Day 2:

Mahipal Lomror - Rs 95 lakh Finn Allen - Rs 80 lakh Sherfane Rutherford - Rs 1 crore

