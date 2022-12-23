IPL 2023 Auction Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full List of Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Players List in IPL 2023: ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ – the slogan, which means ‘this year the cup will be ours,’ will be chanted by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans once again when they will arrive at the Chinnaswamy stadium to cheer for their superstars in 2023. After a span of 2 years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is back to its original concept and before the season commences, all 10 franchises have gathered in Kochi for the mini-auction on Friday.

Out of 991 registered players, a total of 405 could make it to the final list, including 273 Indian and 132 overseas players. The teams have a total purse of ₹183.15 crores to spend and only 87 slots to fill.

RCB goes into the mini-auction with a purse of Rs 8.75 crore to fill 7 slots in the team – 2 overseas and 5 Indians. The team has kept its core group intact which comprises the big guns like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell. Going ahead, the think-tank has also shown faith in several youngsters like Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai and Mahipal Lomror and decided to retain them.

One of the surprising retentions was of veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik whose impressive stint with the team in the last edition paved the way for T20 World Cup 2022.

Overall, the team looks evenly poised even before the auctions but filling the 7 vacant spots will help the franchise cover all bases in IPL 2023.

List of players retained by RCB:

Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Faf Du Plessis, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Purse left: Rs 8.75 crore

Slots to fill: 7 (2 overseas, 5 Indian)

Players bought in mini-auction:

