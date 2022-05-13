Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad Against Punjab Kings: Probable Playing 11s for RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match 60

Punjab Kings needs to win all of its remaining matches to ensure a spot in IPL 2022 playoffs. Considering their inconsistent track record in the season, the task is surely not going to be easy for the Mayank Agarwal-led side. Punjab will come into the contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore after a defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing.

Opting to bat first, Punjab got off to decent start banking on a half-century by Jonny Bairstow. A quickfire 38 from Jitesh Sharma and 14-ball 22 by Liam Livingstone propelled the Punjab side to a total of 189.

The total, however, did not prove to be good enough as Rajasthan chased it down successfully powered by a 41-ball 68 by Yashasvi Jaiswal and a quickfire 31 off Shimron Heymyer’s bat.

With 14 points in their kitty, Royal Challengers Bangalore are close to a playoff qualification and will be eager to inch even closer with a win against Punjab Kings. The Bangalore side scored an impressive win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. After setting a target of 192, banking on skipper Faf du Plessis’ 73 and Dinesh Karthik’s power hitting towards the end, RCB bowled out Hyderabad at 125, registering a 67-run victory

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Staring XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for 2022 IPL: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.

Punjab Kings squad for 2022 IPL: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

