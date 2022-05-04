Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming IPL 2022 : When and Where to Watch RCB vs CSK Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope to get their IPL campaign back in business in the next game against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Bangalore come into the fixture after suffering three back-to-back defeats. In their last match, the Faf du Plessis-led side fell to the Gujarat Titans.

On the other hand, a revamped Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni, come into the fixture after bagging a 13-run triumph against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This season, Chennai did win the earlier encounter between these two sides by 23 runs.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played?

The 49th IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place on May 4, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Simarjeet Singh, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

