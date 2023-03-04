Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WPL 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore will kick off their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 campaign with a match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The second match of the inaugural season of the WPL will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be led by Indian international cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The Bangalore-based franchise had roped her in for an amount of Rs 3.4 crore. The Indian opening batter had also emerged as the most expensive cricketer at the WPL auction. Royal Challengers Bangalore batting unit will rely a lot on Mandhana and New Zealand’s Sophie Devine. India’s Renuka Singh will lead Bangalore’s charge in the bowling line-up.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will be led by Australia’s World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning. With Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey in their ranks, Delhi Capitals boast one of the strongest Indian units in the WPL.

Ahead of Sunday’s WPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will take place on March 5, Sunday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh Thakur

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu

