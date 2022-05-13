Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to move into the top three as they are set to take on Punjab Kings on Friday in the IPL. The match between Bangalore and Punjab is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Punjab will try to get back into form quickly after suffering a six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter.

Mayank Agarwal’s men had posted a total of 189/5 in 20 overs against Rajasthan. Punjab opening batter Jonny Bairstow scored a half-century (56 runs off 40 balls) but his splendid batting eventually went in vain as his side had to concede a six-wicket defeat in a thrilling contest.

Ahead of tomorrow’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played?

The 60th IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take place on May 13, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

