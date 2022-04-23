Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Cricket: RCB vs SRH When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to stretch their unbeaten streak to five as the Kane Williamson-led team are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL on Saturday.

Hyderabad are currently at fifth spot in the IPL standings after securing four wins in six matches. In their last match, Hyderabad had clinched a seven-wicket victory against Punjab Kings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will also aim to continue their winning momentum as they come into the fixture against Hyderabad after claiming three back-to-back wins in the ongoing season of IPL. In their last IPL match, the Faf du Plessis-led side had claimed an 18-run win against Lucknow Super Giants.

Bangalore have till now managed to win five of their seven matches and are placed at the second spot on the IPL points table.

What date will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The 36th IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place on April 22, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

