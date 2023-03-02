Royal Challengers Bangalore will certainly be the team to watch in the first season of the Women’s Premier League. They broke the bank for a number of global stars in the first hours of the auction day. The Bangalore-based franchise acquired a stunning deal, signing Indian opener Smirti Mandhana, who was the first marquee player to be drawn out of the hat. The batting maestro, who has also been appointed as the captain, came out to be the most expensive player after being signed by RCB for a whopping Rs 3.4 crore.

All-rounders Ash Gardner and Natalie Sciver-Brunt were the players to gain the second-highest value as they got Rs 3.2 crore each. Among other top-class cricketers, India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and pacer Renuka Singh will also provide RCB with significant strength. Along with Renuka, Australia’s veteran fast bowler Megan Schutt will build their pace attack. However, apart from South African leggie Dane van Niekerk, Bangalore have no other spinner with such rich experience.

Though it could initially look like they were preparing a star-studded team, the Bangalore-based franchise put more focus on the country’s rising talents like Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Asha Shobana, Poonam Khemnar, Shreyanka Patil and others. Royal Challengers Bangalore has assigned Ben Sawyer as their head coach with Malolan Rangarajan assisting him as his deputy. RX Murali, a renowned name in India’s domestic circuit, has been appointed as their mentor.

Full Fixtures

March 5 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 3:30 PM

March 8 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 15 - UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 18 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 3:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad

Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Erin Burns, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

