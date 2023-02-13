Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Players List, WPL 2023 Auction: Check Out The Complete Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore have expanded their ecosystem with a successful bidding of whopping Rs 901 crores. RCB already have a huge fanbase with their men’s franchise team in IPL despite not winning the title. They have been one of the most talked about teams in the IPL every season and now with the Women’s Premier League they are looking to create the same fanbase for their women’s team as they have roped in star players from all parts of the world for the inaugural season.

Meet The Owners

The team is owned by United Spirits Limited, a Diageo Group company. Prathmesh Mishra, the chief commissioner officer at the Diageo Group, is also the chairman of the RCB franchise.

Money Spent: 11.9 crore

Full Squad: Smriti Mandhana (3.4 crore), Sophie Devine (50 lakh), Ellyse Perry (1.7 crore), Renuka Singh Thakur (1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (1.9 crore), Erin Burns (30 lakh), Disha Kasat (10 lakh), Indrani Roy (10 lakh), Shreyanka Patil (10 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (35 lakh), Asha Shobana (10 lakh), Heather Knight (40 lakh), Dane van Niekerk (30 lakh), Preeti Bose (30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (10 lakh), Komal Zanzad (25 lakh), Megan Schutt (40 Lakh), Sahana Pawar (10 lakh)

Overseas Players: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burn, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Megan Schutt

*All prices in INR

Coaching Staff

Director of Cricket: Mike Hesson is the director of cricket operations at Royal Challengers Bangalore. He joined the Bangalore-based franchise in 2019 and has worked hard to revamp the side in the last couple of years when they reached the play-off stage. With WPL, he has now the added responsibility of taking care of the women’s team also.

RCB have yet not announced their coaching staff for the inaugural season of WPL 2023.

