RP Singh Backs Donovan Ferreira to Shine for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 After SA20 2023 Heroics

Donovan Ferreira shone for Joburg Super Kings as they defeated Durban’s Super Giants by 16 runs on Wednesday, January 11.

The South African all-rounder smashed 82 runs in just 40 balls after the Super Kings were reduced to 27/4.

Ferreira’s knock helped his side seal a thrilling win over the Super Giants, after which RP Singh lauded him to be a key player for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

The inaugural IPL champs signed Ferreira for INR 50 lakhs, in last month’s IPL player auction. Having played 27 T20 matches in his career so far the Proteas cricketer has compiled 621 runs with an impressive strike rate of over 158.

The 24-year-old impressed both Zaheer Khan and RP Singh with his all-round heroics.

Speaking on Ferreira’s performance on Match Centre Live, Viacom18 Sports expert Zaheer said, “It wasn’t easy for anyone to just come in out there and do what he did. He really took the game to the opposition and showed that intent."

He continued, “The counter-attack was needed at that stage. But he had a terrific day out there not only with the bat with but with the ball in hand as well."

“He chipped in with that one wicket except for that dropped catch maybe if you have to be like really critical. But it looks like he could do nothing wrong and some of the shots which he played was superb it was power, it was timing, and it was an innovation as well," Zaheer added.

RP Singh meanwhile said that Rajasthan Royals fans will be happy with Ferreira’s performances in SA20, as he brings a lot of variety to the side.

“Royals fans will be happy with Ferreira. He brings a lot of variety to the team, fields well, though he dropped a catch. He is a keeper and bowls as well," said the former India pacer.

“Loved his intent, plays aggressive, and looks to play straight and plays spinners well as well. He played big shots and absorbed the pressure well. The partnership with (Romario) Shephard was the turning point of the match," he added further.

