RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's IPL 2022 RR vs CSK match, May 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 pm IST

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s IPL 2022 match 68 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings: Rajasthan Royals need to win their last match of the IPL league stage against Chennai Super Kings in order to qualify for the playoffs. The match between Rajasthan and Chennai will take place on Friday (May 20) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

A victory will not only help Rajasthan in qualifying for the playoff but also it will offer the Sanju Samson-led side a chance to surpass second-placed Lucknow Super Giants on the points table.

Rajasthan come into the fixture after registering a 24-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants in their last encounter. With eight wins from 13 matches, third-placed Rajasthan have so far secured 16 points in the 15th season of IPL.

Advertisement

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have been shambolic in the ongoing edition of IPL. The MS Dhoni-led team presently find themselves at ninth spot. Chennai have bagged just eight points from 13 matches.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

RR vs CSK Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match.

RR vs CSK Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RR vs CSK Match Details

The RR vs CSK match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, May 20, at 7:30 pm IST.

Advertisement

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Choudhary

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Possible Starting XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here