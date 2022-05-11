RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tomorrow's IPL 2022 RR vs DC match, May 11, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7:30 pm IST

RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s IPL 2022 match 58 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals: It has been an uncertain season for Delhi Capitals so far in IPL 2022. The Rishabh Pant-led side have played 11 matches in the 15th season of IPL but they have not yet been able to win two back-to-back matches even once.

Delhi suffered a humiliating 91-run defeat in their last match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Delhi’s batsmen and bowlers both failed miserably in the match against Chennai. Bowling first, Delhi conceded 208 runs in 20 overs. And in reply, they somehow managed to register a paltry total of 117 in 17.4 overs.

Now, Delhi are set to take on Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday in IPL. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan have till now claimed 14 points from 11 matches. Rajasthan will come into the fixture after claiming a six-wicket against Punjab Kings in a thrilling contest in their last IPL encounter.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals; here is everything you need to know:

RR vs DC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match.

RR vs DC Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RR vs DC Match Details

The RR vs DC match will be played at the DR DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 pm IST.

RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal,

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: David Warner, Rovman Powell, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Starting XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

