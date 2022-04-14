RR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 RR vs GT match, April 14, 07:30 PM IST

Keywords: ream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans: Rajasthan Royals will be eager to continue their fine run in this season of the Indian Premier League as they will play against Gujarat Titans today, April 14, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Royals are topping the points table with three wins and one loss. The team returned back to the winning ways after losing the third match to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

They delivered an all-round performance to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by just three runs. The team has one of the best spin attacks in the tournament.

In terms of performance, Gujarat Titans are not behind the Royals. They have also won three of their four league matches to occupy fourth place. Both the teams have six points each on the table. The team suffered their first loss of the season in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets.

Gujarat Titans need to add more strength to their batting line-up as they scored only 162 runs in their last game against SRH.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans; here is everything you need to know:

RR vs GT Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans fixture in India.

RR vs GT Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

RR vs GT Match Details

The RR vs GT match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 14, at 07:30 PM IST.

RR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan

RR vs GT Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag

Gujarat Titans: Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammad Shami, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia

