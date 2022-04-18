RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 18, 7:30 PM IST

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 30 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders: Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to get back to the winning ways as they will face each other in the Monday match of IPL 2022. The two teams have the same points i.e six but are separated by the net run rate in the points table.

Rajasthan Royals have won three out of five league games to occupy the fourth place in the standings. They have a dynamic squad at their disposal but they need to work on their consistency. RR are coming after losing their last game to Gujarat Titans by 37 runs. Bowlers conceded 192 runs in 20 overs. It was a bad day for the RR batters as well as they scored only 155 runs.

Coming to Kolkata Knight Riders, they have won three matches while losing as many to sit in the sixth place. KKR’s two back-to-back losses against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have highlighted the major issues in the team. The two-time champion needs to make amends in their batting and bowling unit to get back to the winning ways at the earliest.

The top-order need to step up and score runs while Kolkata Knight Riders will also hope for better performances from Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy with the ball.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, here is everything you need to know:

RR vs KKR Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders fixture in India.

RR vs KKR Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RR vs KKR Match Details

The RR vs KKR match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 18, at 7:30 PM IST.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Umesh Yadav

RR vs KKR Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (Captain WK), Rassie Van Der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Aman Hakim Khan

