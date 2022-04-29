RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Match, April 30, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM IST

RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s IPL 2022 match 44 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians: Second-placed Rajasthan Royals will aim to continue their winning momentum as they are set to take on a depleted Mumbai Indians on Saturday in IPL. Rajasthan will come into the fixture after winning their last three matches.

In their last match, Sanju Samson’s men scripted a 29-run triumph against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rajasthan’s batting seemed a little vulnerable as they could only manage to score 144 runs in 20 overs.

But Rajasthan’s bowling unit did a tremendous job as they bundled out Bangalore for a paltry total of 115 in 19.2 overs. Their 25-year-old fast bowler Kuldeep Sen bagged four wickets as veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets in the match to secure a victory for their side.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will aim for their first victory of the ongoing season of IPL when they will face Rajasthan. Mumbai have already played eight matches but Rohit Sharma’s men have failed to win a single game so far. In their previous meeting, Rajasthan had managed to vanquish the five-time IPL champions by 23 runs.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians; here is everything you need to know:

RR vs MI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match.

RR vs MI Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RR vs MI Match Details

The RR vs MI match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 PM IST.

RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Tilak Varma, Shimron Hetmyer, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Darryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Darryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

