RR vs MI, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Can Mumbai Indians Return Among Winning Ways?

Rajasthan, on the other hand, will aim to maintain their winning spree and go on the top of the points table once again.

Ahead of tonight’s IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played?

The 44th IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place on April 30, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

