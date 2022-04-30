Home / News / Cricketnext / RR vs MI, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Can Mumbai Indians Return Among Winning Ways?
Tata IPL 2022: RR vs MI, Match 1, The Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2022 match live from DY Patil Stadium Mumbai

IPL 2022 MI vs RR, Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians will look to register their first win this season when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 match n0. 44 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. After losing 8 matches on the trot, Rohit Sharma & Co are almost out of the contention of playoffs. However, they will look to return among winning ways to end the rest of the season. Read More

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians squad

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2022 match no 44 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. After 8 straight losses, Mumbai would be eager to get their first win this season. It’s will be interesting to see if the five-time champions come up with any new strategy in order to change their fortune.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, will aim to maintain their winning spree and go on the top of the points table once again.

IPL FULL COVERAGE

Ahead of tonight’s IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played?

The 44th IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place on April 30, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

