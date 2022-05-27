RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's (May 27) IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Qualifier 2, May 27, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7:30 pm IST

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s (May 27) IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping to continue their winning momentum as they are set to take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 27). The winners of this match will be facing IPL debutants Gujarat Titans in the final game. The IPL 2022 final is scheduled to be played on Sunday (May 29).

In the Eliminator, Bangalore showcased a terrific brand of cricket to script a brilliant 14-run win against Lucknow Super Giants. Earlier, Bangalore had finished the league stage after registering an eight-wicket win against Gujarat Titans.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, come into the fixture after conceding a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1. The KL Rahul-led side had finished their league stage fixture after securing a thrilling two-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

RR vs RCB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

RR vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RR vs RCB Match Details

The RR vs RCB match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 27, at 7:30 pm IST.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Starting XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

