RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for IPL 2022 RR vs RCB match, April 5, Mumbai, 07:30 IST

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 12 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

IPL 2022 table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) would look to continue their winning streak when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in the 13th match of IPL 2022 on April 5.

Powered by Jos Buttler’s 68-ball 100, RR thumped Mumbai Indians by 23 runs in their last match. In their opening encounter, RR drubbed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs with captain Sanju Samson leading from the front with a 27-ball 55.

RCB, on the other hand, won their last game by 3 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders after having lost their inaugural match to Punjab Kings by 5 wickets.

Advertisement

While RR would be hoping Buttler and Samson to continue scoring runs, RCB would bank on the likes of captain Faf du Plessis and batting great Virat Kohli at the battle of the Royals.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here is everything you need to know:

RR vs RCB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

RR vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RR vs RCB Match Details

The RR vs RCB match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, April 4, at 07:30 PM IST.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Josh Buttler

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers BangalorePossible Starting XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here