Live Score RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Latest Updates: Momentum With Royal Challengers Bangalore in Clash Against Rajasthan Royals For Final Spot

RR entered the playoffs by finishing second but lost to Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier. They have a second shot at making it to the final tonight against RCB, a team that’s high on confidence thanks to their win in the Eliminator on Wednesday when they beat Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring affair.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

What date IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played?

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on May 27, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible XIs

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here