Live Score RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Latest Updates: Momentum With Royal Challengers Bangalore in Clash Against Rajasthan Royals For Final Spot

RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore take the field against each other one last time in IPL 2022 with a spot in the summit clash at stake tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be third and final meeting between the two teams this season with each winning once in the previous two clashes. Read More
“The (boundary) pockets are a little bit bigger. There are no cracks, got great even covering of grass and I expect batting is gonna be really good. Average scoring winning is 175," reckons Matthew Hayden on Star Sports.
IPL 2022 hasn’t been a great one for Virat Kohli. He is the highest scorer of the tournament but this year, he could amass only 334 runs. But tonight it’s a must win game and the former skipper, RCB’s icon player, needs to fire.
Came in as a mid-season replacement and then went on to become the first uncapped player in the tournament history to smash a hundred in IPL playoffs. That’s the amazing journey of the MP batter. He will be one of the top-favourites in tonight’s clash.
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 to be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. RR come into the clash after losing the first qualifier to Gujarat Titans who registered a seven-wicket win while RCB defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator to get a shot at making it to the summit clash.
What date IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played?
The IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on May 27, Friday.
Where will the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
What time will the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible XIs
Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
