>RST vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Royal Strikers and Marsa: The 29th match of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will see the Royal Strikers lock horns with Marsa on Tuesday, November 30 at the Marsa Sports Club. The game is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST. The two teams haven’t performed to their strengths in the initial stages and will be looking to reverse that trend in the upcoming games.

Marsa made a terrible start to ECS T10 campaign as they lost three matches on the trot before heading into this game. They are currently placed at the third position on the points table. Royal Strikers, on the other hand, are not having the greatest of tournaments either. They lost both their opening games playing against American University of Malta by 82 runs and 52 runs respectively. They are placed at the bottom of the points table and the team needs to strengthen their batting if they want to improve their standing in the tournament.

Both sides will clash in the reverse fixture which will be played at the same venue and is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Royal Strikers and Marsa; here is everything you need to know:

>RST vs MAR Telecast

The Royal Strikers vs Marsa match will not be broadcast in India.

>RST vs MAR Live Streaming

The match between RST vs MAR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

>RST vs MAR Match Details

The upcoming matches (29 & 30th) of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Royal Strikers and Marsa at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday, November 30 at 01:00 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 03:00 pm IST.

>RST vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Haroon Mughal

>Vice-captain: Kushlesh Koppaka

>Suggested Playing XI for RST vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Niraj Khanna

>Batters: Zeeshan Khan, Ashwin Raju, Sanish Mani, Gurjeet Singh-II

>Allrounders: Kushlesh Koppaka, Haroon Mughal (C), Fanyan Mughal

>Bowlers: Rubin James, Fazil Rahman, Washeem Abbas

>RST vs MAR Probable XIs

>Royal Strikers: Rejit Abraham, Rubin James, Jaison Jerome, Manuel Jobi (WK), Kushlesh Koppaka, Sanish Mani, Shareef Mohammed, Clinto Paul, Ashwin Raju, Savio Thomas (C), Livin Varghese

>Marsa: Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, John Grima (WK), Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Farhan Masih, Noman Mehar, Haroon Mughal (C), Fazil Rahman, Gurjeet Singh, Niraj Khanna

