The match between Sri Lana Legends and Bangladesh Legends in Raipur at the ongoing Road Safety World Series witnessed a bizarre scene on Tuesday. Though this T20 series is known for making the fans nostalgic as they get the opportunity to see the player back on the field who they followed while growing up. But what happened at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium was not only just hilarious but drew immense criticism for the former Bangladesh cricketers.

Sri Lanka Legends’ Mahela Udawatte got a top edge while playing a pull shot that went over Bangladesh Legends’ wicketkeeper Dhiman Ghosh. The latter chased the ball which deviated towards his left and remained uncollected until it crossed the 30-yard circle.

Meanwhile, Udawatte and Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan had already taken a couple of runs and by the time the fielder picked it up, the Lankan duo stole another run. The third run forced the Bangladesh Legends’ fielder to throw the ball towards the non-strikers’ end but it was nowhere closer to the stumps. Instead, the ball landed in the middle of the main and practice pitch and raced towards the long-off after a bounce.

The massive goof-up let the Lankan duo steal 4 runs where just a single looked the only possibility. The comedy of errors led to massive trolling of the Bangladesh Legends on social media.

Sri Lanka Legends posted a mammoth 213/5 in their quota of 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Skipper Dilshan top-scored with a 30-ball 51 which he got with the help of 7 boundaries and a six. Udwatte scored 43 off 27 balls while Sanath Jayasuriya (37) and Chamara Silva (34) also made notable contributions.

In reply, the Bangladesh Legends were restricted to 143 for 8. After smashing a fifty, Dilshan starred with the ball as well. The Sri Lanka Legends skipper returned figures of 3 for 26 in 3 overs while Asela Gunaratne picked up 2 wickets.

For Bangladesh, batter Tushar Imran scored 52 runs off 54 while three more batters Alok Kapali (18), Abul Hasan (29) and Alamgir Kabir (16) scored in double figures.

