RUB vs SAP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match, December 22, 01:00 PM IST

>RUB vs SAP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match between Team Ruby and Team Sapphire: The 12th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 will be played between Team Ruby and Team Sapphire. The contest will be conducted at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 01:00 PM IST on December 22, Wednesday.

Team Ruby are struggling with their form in the tournament. The franchise is going through bad form and needs to make some amends to get back on track. Ruby have lost all their three league matches and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They should focus on playing their strengths to cause a turnaround.

Team Sapphire, on the other hand, made a good start to the tournament. The team won their first two matches to cement their place at the top of the table. Sapphire’s first loss in the competition came in their last game against Team Pearl by two wickets.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Team Ruby and Team Sapphire; here is everything you need to know:

>RUB vs SAP Telecast

The RUB vs SAP match will not be telecasted in India.

>RUB vs SAP Live Streaming

The Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>RUB vs SAP Match Details

The RUB vs SAP match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 01:00 PM IST on December 22, Wednesday.

>RUB vs SAP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Akshaya Sadanandan

Vice-Captain- T P Ajanya

>Suggested Playing XI for RUB vs SAP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: C K Maneesha

Advertisement

Batters: Akshaya Sadanandan, J Chaithanya, T P Ajanya, Sunil Ansu

All-rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Sukumar Soorya, MP Aleena

Bowlers: Najla Noushad, A K Aiswarya, Gireesh Diya

>RUB vs SAP Probable XIs:

Team Ruby: Santosh Siha, MP Aleena, Babu Soniya, C K Maneesha, Akshaya Sadanandan, J Chaithanya, Sayoojya Salilan, Aleena Ann Joy, Joseph Jipsa, A K Aiswarya, Najla Noushad

Team Sapphire: Sajeevan Sajana, Sukumar Soorya, M P Vaishna, T P Ajanya, Sunil Ansu, Ananya Pradeep, Drisya, Potti Manasvi, Gireesh Diya, Renjusha, Nandana

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here