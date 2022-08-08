'Rubbish Batting...No Common Sense' - Former Indian Captain Tears Into India After CWG 2022 Final Loss

India Women’s cricket team lost to Australia in the CWG 2022 final by nine runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday.

Chasing 161 to win, India looked strong with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues on the pitch but eventually fell short in crossing the finish line. After India’s loss, quite a lot of fans were disappointed and among them was former India captain, Mohammed Azharuddin who lashed out at India’s batting against Australia.

He tweeted, “Rubbish batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave away a winning game on a platter."

Kaur’s powerful knock of 43-ball 65 and Rodrigues’ run-a-ball 33 didn’t provide much to the team as middle order batters failed to take the game from thereon.

India had lost to Australia in the group stages while the Aussies came into the final unbeaten. India looked in a good position during the chase but lost three wickets in the space of nine balls which shifted the whole momentum of the game.

Australia bounced back in the match after taking back-to-back wickets and finally finished their Commonwealth Games tour with the top-podium finish.

Several former cricketers went on twitter to express their remarks on India Women’s performance in the CWG 2022 final game.

India looked strong in the chase game when Kaur and Rodriguez settled on the crease. They were involved in a 96-run stand for the third wicket but after both going back to pavilion, India’s innings crumbled.

India slipped from 118 for 2 to 152-all out, losing another big final. However, India clinched the silver medal. The cricket fraternity congratulated the Women in Blue. Here’s a look at how cricketers congratulated the team

Despite losing the final, the highlight of India’s performance was their fielding. In the first half, Radha Yadav herself completed a superb catch at backward point to get rid of Tahlia McGrath – who was tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms before the game and was still allowed to play the final. After that, Deepti Sharma took one-hander sending Beth Mooney back to pavilion.

In the whole tournament, while Smriti Mandhana’s batting remained a constant point of appreciation, India bowler Renuka Thakur also shone to her best as she finished with 11 wickets to her name.

