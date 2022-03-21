RUR vs AMR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Ruwi Rangers and Amerat Royals:

Ruwi Rangers will have a go at Amerat Royals in the 32nd match of the Oman D10 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 11:30 PM IST on March 21, Monday. This will be the second time that the two teams will face each other in the Oman D10.

The first encounter saw a one-sided victory by Ruwi Rangers as they chased the target of 70 runs within five overs. Speaking of overall performance, Ruwi Rangers are leading by a decent margin. They are atop the standings with six wins and one loss.

Amerat Royals, on the other hand, are third in the points table with five wins and two losses. The team made a comeback by defeating Qurum Thunders in their last match after losing two games on the trot.

Ahead of the match between Ruwi Rangers and Amerat Royals; here is everything you need to know:

RUR vs AMR Telecast

Ruwi Rangers vs Amerat Royals game will not telecast in India

RUR vs AMR Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RUR vs AMR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 11:30 PM IST on March 21, Monday.

RUR vs AMR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rafiuallah

Vice-Captain - Khalid Kail

Suggested Playing XI for RUR vs AMR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohamed Usmani, Pratik Athavale

Batters: Vinayak Shukla, Khalid Kail, Akshay Patel

All-rounders: Rafiuallah, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Sanuth Ibrahim

Bowlers: Hemal Tandel, Hasnain Ali, Khafid un Nabi Siddiqui

RUR vs AMR Probable XIs:

Ruwi Rangers: Khalid Kail, Sanuth Ibrahim (c), Wasim Ali, Shafqat Ullah, Mohit Patel, Mohammed Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Hasnain Ali, Hanan Riznan, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Mohamed Usmani (wk)

Amerat Royals: Rafiuallah, Pratik Athavale, Akshay Patel, Karan Sonavale (c), Viren Patel, Hemal Tandel, Khafid un Nabi Siddiqui, Yasir Ali, Mehran Khan, Vinayak Shukla, Bilal Khan

