>RUR vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Ruwi Rangers and Darsait Titans: In the 25th match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22, we have Ruwi Rangers going up against Darsait Titans. The match is scheduled to be played at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 05:30 PM IST on January 01, Saturday.

Darsait Titans will have to put a brilliant performance on Saturday to defeat the table-topper. Titans recorded a comprehensive win in their most recent match as they defeated Qurum Thunders by 57 runs. The bowlers scripted the victory for the team as they stopped Thunder at 88 runs when they were chasing 145. Overall, the team is fourth in the points table with three victories and two losses.

Ruwi Rangers, on the other hand, are atop the standings with three wins and one loss. The team will be riding on confidence as they won their last two consecutive games against Khuwair Warriors and Bousher Busters by 15 and 46 runs respectively.

Ahead of the match between Ruwi Rangers and Darsait Titans; here is everything you need to know:

>RUR vs DAT Telecast

RUR vs DAT match will not be televised in India.

>RUR vs DAT Live Streaming

RUR vs DAT match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>RUR vs DAT Match Details

The RUR vs DAT match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 5:30 PM IST on January 1, Saturday.

>RUR vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

>Vice-Captain: Khalid Kail

>Suggested Playing XI for RUR vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Sultan Ahmed, Mohammed Naseem Khushi

>Batters: Khalid Kail, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Chaminda Lakmal, Imran Ali

>Allrounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Wasim Ali

>Bowlers: Muhammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Yagnit Ashwin Pandya

>RUR vs DAT Probable XIs

>Ruwi Rangers: Mohit Patel, Gustav Burger, Sanuth Ibrahim (C), Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Mohammed Naseem Khushi (wk), Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Imran Ali, Kaleemullah, Hassnain Shah, Muhammad Nadeem

>Darsait Titans: Yagnik Ashwin Pandya, Amanpreet Sirah, Nalinda Prasad Liyangassinnage, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Ikram Sadaat, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ubaid Ullah, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Chaminda Lakmal, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Khan

