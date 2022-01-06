>RUR vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Ruwi Rangers and Darsait Titans: Ruwi Rangers will go one-on-one against Darsait Titans in the final of the T20 Championship. The match is scheduled to be played at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 07:30 PM IST on January 06, Friday.

Ruwi Rangers will start the match as overwhelming favourites. They defeated Darsait Titans the first two teams locked horns with each other in the Oman D20 league. Rangers displayed excellent bowling as they stopped Titans at 99 to secure a victory by 48 runs.

Rangers’ second game against Titans was abandoned due to rain. Overall, the franchise has lost just one game in the tournament. They finished at the first place during the league stage and continued their domination in the Super Four round as well.

Darsait Titans, on the other hand, ended the league stage with the third position. The team collected eight points with the help of four victories from seven league games. Titans qualified for the finals by thrashing Gubhrah Giants by eight wickets during the Super Four round.

>Ahead of the match between Ruwi Rangers and Darsait Titans; here is everything you need to know:

>RUR vs DAT Telecast

RUR vs DAT match will not be televised in India.

>RUR vs DAT Live Streaming

RUR vs DAT match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>RUR vs DAT Match Details

The RUR vs DAT match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 07:30 PM IST on January 06, Friday.

>RUR vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sachin Jagra

Vice-Captain- Ravindra Karunaratne

>Suggested Playing XI for RUR vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Naseem Khushi, Sultan Ahmed

Batters: Khalid Kail, Khurram Nawaz, Ravindra Karunaratne

All-rounders: Sachin Jagra, Khawar Ali, Jiten Ramanandi

Bowlers: Fayyaz Butt, Mohammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah

>RUR vs DAT Probable XIs:

Ruwi Rangers: Hassnain Shah, Jiten Ramanandi, Kaleemullah, Gustav Burger, Zohaib Amanat, Mohit Patel, Khalid Kail, Mohammad Nadeem, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Sanuth (c), Naseem Khushi (wk)

Darsait Titans: Fayyaz Butt, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Amanpreet Sirah, Ubaid Ullah, Chaminda Lakmal, Sachin Jagra, Nestor Dhamba, Imran Mohammed, Ravindra Karunaratne, Khurram Nawaz, Khawar Ali (c)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here