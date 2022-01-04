RUR vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D20 League 2021/22 match, January 04, 05:30 PM IST

>RUR vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Ruwi Rangers and Darsait Titans: In the third Super Four match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22, we have Ruwi Rangers going up against Darsait Titans. The match is scheduled to be played at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 05:30 PM IST on January 04, Tuesday.

Darsait Titans were decent during the league stage of the tournament. With four victories from seven league matches and eight points to their name, Titans finished at third place in the points table. Darsait didn’t enjoy a good start to the Super Four round as they recorded a defeat against Qurum Thunder by seven wickets.

Ruwi Rangers, on the other hand, are continuing their exploits in the second round of the tournament too. Rangers thrashed Ghubrah Giants by 54 runs in their first Super Four round. Batters won the game for the team as they posted 188 runs in 20 overs. Talking about the group stage, the team finished at the top position with six victories and one loss.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Ruwi Rangers and Darsait Titans; here is everything you need to know:

>RUR vs DAT Telecast

RUR vs DAT match will not be televised in India.

>RUR vs DAT Live Streaming

RUR vs DAT match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>RUR vs DAT Match Details

The RUR vs DAT match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 05:30 PM IST on January 04, Tuesday.

>RUR vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kaleemullah

Advertisement

Vice-Captain- Naseem Khushi

>Suggested Playing XI for RUR vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Naseem Khushi, Sultan Ahmed

Batters: Khalid Kail, Ravindra Karunaratne, Khurram Nawaz

All-rounders: Khawar Ali, Sachin Jagra, Jiten Ramanandi

Bowlers: Fayyaz Butt, Mohammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah

>RUR vs DAT Probable XIs:

Ruwi Rangers: Hassnain Shah, Gustav Burger, Zohaib Amanat, Mohammad Sanuth (c), Wasim Ali, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel, Khalid Kail, Mohammad Nadeem

Darsait Titans: Fayyaz Butt, Ubaid Ullah, Chaminda Lakmal, Khurram Nawaz, Khawar Ali (c), Sachin Jagra, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Amanpreet Sirah, Nestor Dhamba, Imran Mohammed, Ravindra Karunaratne

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here