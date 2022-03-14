RUR vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Ruwi Rangers and Ghubrah Giants: Ruwi Rangers will have a go at Ghubrah Giants in the eighth match of the Oman D10 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 09:00 PM IST on March 14, Monday. Both Ruwi Rangers and Ghubrah Giants made a promising start to the Oman D10 league.

Ruwi Rangers defeated Bousher Busters in the opening game by 26 runs. Mohammad Sanuth won the match for his team as he slammed 44 runs off just 29 balls. Sanuth was also the pick of the bowler for the team as he picked three wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 6.00.

On the other hand, Ghubrah Giants defeated Khuwair Warriors in their first match. For Giants, bowlers led the attack as they restricted the opposition at a score of 80 runs. Chasing the total, Giants completed the target within 7.1 overs to occupy second place in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Ruwi Rangers and Ghubrah Giants; here is everything you need to know:

RUR vs GGI Telecast

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants game will not telecast in India

RUR vs GGI Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RUR vs GGI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 09:00 PM IST on March 14, Monday.

RUR vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Imran Ali

Vice-Captain - Usama Mir

Suggested Playing XI for RUR vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Azmat Ullah Qazi

Batters: Abdullah Faizan, Imran Ali, Khalid Kail, Dean Foxcroft

All-rounders: Ahmed Khan, Wasim Ali, Jiten Ramanandi

Bowlers: Muhammad Nadeem, Usama Mir, James Fuller

RUR vs GGI Probable XIs:

Ruwi Rangers: Kaleemullah, Gustav Burger, Mohammad Sanuth, Naseem Khushi, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Mohit Patel, Rehman Ali, Imran Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi

Ghubrah Giants: Abdullah Faizan, Ghazanfar Iqbal (c), Dean Foxcroft, Mohsin Qureshi, James Fuller, Aqil Khan, Usama Mir, Malik Khan, Akshay Jathar, Azmat Ullah Qazi (wk), Ahmed Khan

